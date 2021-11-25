New housing proposed at site of former post office on outskirts of Carrickfergus

The derelict premises at Larne Road, Eden, are to be demolished if the proposal is given the go-ahead by the local authority.

The proposal would see four two-storey dwellings constructed on the site, two detached and two semi-detached houses and the existing building demolished.

The closure of the Post Office at Eden was raised at Stormont by East Antrim Ulster Unionist MLA Roy Beggs in 2007.Mr Beggs highlighted a need to support urban and rural post offices. He noted that Woodburn Post Office in Carrickfergus had also closed.

The main Carrickfergus Post Office is now located at the DeCourcy Centre.

