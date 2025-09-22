Feast your eyes

Why Belfast needs to get nutrient savvy when it comes to vision health.

A new report - Feast Your Eyes On This: The Nation’s Nutritional Knowledge Of Eye Health Revealed. Experts Share The Foods That Help Support Eye Health [1]– commissioned by MacuShield, the brains behind a range of specialist eye supplements, [2] has revealed some scary new insights into Belfast’s knowledge when it comes to eye health.

35% of people in Belfast think that just eating carrots is enough to support eye health [3]

Only 29% of people in Belfast polled admitted to eating an eye-friendly diet1

But, while there is seemingly work to do in order to educate people in Belfast on the foods, they need to be consuming for their eye health needs, support is at hand.

For people in Belfast struggling to eat the recommended five fruit and vegetables a day [4] plus two portions of fish a week, including an oily fish option, bridging the dietary gaps with a daily vitamin and mineral supplement such as one of the products from the MacuShield range, could offer another way to boost levels [5] , together with an active, healthy lifestyle. As it stands, only 6% of people in Belfast take an eye health supplement. [6]

Public Health Nutritionist Dr Emma Derbyshire says: “It’s eye-opening to see how many people in Belfast aren’t eating an eye health-friendly diet, despite 32% of people in Belfast admitting to having an eye-health problem [7] and nearly all people in Belfast (94%) claiming that the health of their eyes can impact the quality of life. [8]

“Carrots are a classic eye-friendly food but it’s not the only food that people need to focus on.

From vitamin C-rich fruits, vitamin E-filled nuts and wholegrain and vitamin B2-packed meat and eggs, to oily fish filled with omega-3 DHA, copper, vitamin A and zinc, there are several nutrients we need to be consuming to help nourish our eyes.”

Macular carotenoids – what we need to know.

Clinical nutritionist Suzie Sawyer explains: “There are also the macular carotenoids – lutein, meso-zeaxanthin and zeaxanthin, to consider. These form the macular pigment; the central part of the retina responsible for sharp, detailed vision. [9] Macular carotenoids must be obtained through the diet or a specialist eye health supplement, as our bodies can’t make these on their own. [10] However, just 24% of people in Belfast in the latest MacuShield survey said that they had heard of lutein, with 53% admitting that they ‘don’t know’ where lutein comes from, which is a cause for concern.”

Why The UK’s Eye Nutrition Habits Need A Reset

The new MacuShield report also revealed that 15% of people in Belfast still don’t know what vitamin C [11] is and 71% knew about zinc,12 a mineral found in red meat and seafood which is involved in retinal function [12] as it contributes to the maintenance of normal vision. On top of this, 47% of people in Belfast had not heard of the omega-3 fatty acid DHA.12

Suzie Sawyer adds: “DHA is of particular benefit for our eyes, as the cell membranes of the retina contain a high concentration of DHA. [13] We need 250 milligrams (mg) of DHA daily to help to maintain normal vision. [14] Of those who take an omega-3 supplement, only 62% [15] look for one that contains 250mg of DHA and 59% aren’t bothered what types of omega-3 their supplement

contains.16 This would imply that even when turning to a supplement, people in Belfast still might not be getting the nutritional support they need.”

The impact of a poor diet could be extremely detrimental to people in Belfast and their eye health nutrient needs. In fact, with age, many in Belfast seem to be noticing their vision deteriorating. Nearly two-thirds (65%) have sighted blurred vision, 40% have experienced eye fatigue and 40% have flagged vision loss as an issue. [16]

Suzie Sawyer says: “We use our eyes not just to see, but to communicate with others. As one of the five senses, our eyes are pivotal to living a life where we function self-sufficiently, enjoy hobbies and make memories. In the MacuShield research:

48% of people in Belfast said that if their normal vision was impaired it would affect reading especially smaller text such as labels on packaging

44% would struggle to work

40% said it would impact walking.” [17]

It’s clear that people in Belfast simply are not clued up on the foods and nutrients they need to help nurture and support their eye health.

Dr Emma Derbyshire adds: “This is why a range of supplements such as MacuShield’s [18] can be helpful, when people are failing to meet the five a day fruit and vegetable recommendations, and as a result they have dietary gaps that need to be bridged. Plus, many of us, either because we just don’t like the taste, bones, smell or are put off by the cost, don’t eat our two portions of fish a week, including an oily fish option, which helps provide omega-3 DHA.”

All the products in the MacuShield range [19] also contain LMZ3 – a nutrient blend of the three macular carotenoids: lutein (10 mg), meso-zeaxanthin (10 mg) zeaxanthin (2mg).

7 Eye Health Tips

Eat five portions of fruit and veg each day: To ensure you’re getting plenty of essential eye-supporting vitamins such as vitamin C and B2, tuck into a variety of fruit and veg. Suzie Sawyer says: “Eat the rainbow and get a full range of colourful fruits and veg as different colours can provide different nutrients!”

Tuck into oily fish at least once a week: Francesca Marchetti says: “Oily fish such as sardines and mackerel are filled with omega-3 fatty acid which help to support the eyes. If you’re not keen on the taste of oily fish, trying mixing them with a sauce.”

Take screen breaks: Your eyes can become tired when staring at a screen all day. So, every 20 minutes, take 20 seconds to look away, ideally at something 20 metres away. This gives your eyes a well-earned breather.

Bridge dietary gaps: Dr Emma Derbyshire says: “Alongside following a healthy, active lifestyle, the MacuShield products [1] offer another way for the nation to help bridge dietary gaps when vital nutrients maybe missing from the diet. Each product contains carefully selected nutrients and a formulation which has been developed with leading eye experts. MacuShield Original+ Omega-3 is a one-a-day capsule that not only contains the original + MacuShield formulation, but also 250mg of omega-3 DHA, which contributes to the maintenance of normal vision, the beneficial effect is obtained from a daily intake of 250mg of DHA.” Protect eyes from the sun: Always wear sunglasses if you’re out in the sunshine as the sun’s UV rays can cause harm to eyes. [2]

Stay on top of your zinc: The mineral zinc is important for healthy eyes as it helps maintain normal vision. Eat red meat, poultry, oysters and other seafood, nuts, dried beans, soy foods, milk and other dairy products, whole grains and fortified breakfast cereals to ensure you’re getting enough of this nutrient.