A pet care specialist is marking 90 years in the business by hosting a heartwarming paw-ty for senior dogs this DOGust – the universal birthday for shelter dogs.

While also behind well-loved snacking and food brands, Maltesers, Galaxy, Ben's Original and Skittles, Mars first ventured into pet care in 1935 with the acquisition of UK-based Chappell Brothers, the maker of Chappie canned dog food. Since then, Mars has grown into one of the world’s most trusted names in pet care.

Throughout the 1950s and ’60s, the company expanded its pet offerings with pet food brands such as Pedigree, Whiskas and Sheba while establishing the pioneering Waltham Petcare Science Institute.

Mars has spent nearly a century delivering science-backed nutrition, veterinary care, and innovation through its iconic brands. Caring for the nations’ dogs, cats, horses, and even fish, the business has a love for pets that runs deep throughout its 90-year history.

Mars celebrates 90 years in Pet Care with a Tail-Wagging Paw-ty for Battersea’s oldest residents at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. That’s why, as Mars marks this impressive milestone, the company has chosen to celebrate with Battersea Dogs & Cats Home VIPs (very important pooches), as a joyful reminder that great things come with age.

The paw-ty saw spritely Sue, Battersea’s nine-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, mark her special day surrounded by decorations, treats, friends, tail wags, and fellow senior pup Gioia, a 10-year-old Maltese, who brought an extra touch of senior sparkle as the two enjoyed the celebrations side by side.

The celebration spotlighted all the love senior pets can give. Each year, many older pets arrive and stay at UK shelters, often overlooked in favour of puppies and kittens. In fact, a recent Mars Global Pet Parent Study of more than 20,000 people revealed that only 16% of dogs and cats acquired globally are over the age of one.

Despite this, new research commissioned by Mars reveals that it’s not just puppy love, with UK adults most likely to associate senior dogs with loyalty (50%) and a loving nature (41%). Meanwhile, a third believe senior dogs to be gentle (33%) and trusting (32%).

In fact, four fifths (80%) of UK adults who have sadly lost a pet believe that the emotional bond with their pet grew stronger over time, while another 64% believe that their pet understood them better as they aged – with almost half (47%) considering adopting a senior pet.

Speaking about the celebrations, Nick Foster, general manager for Mars Pet Nutrition UK, Ireland and Nordics said: “For 90 years, we’ve championed the wellbeing of pets, from dogs and cats to horses and even fish!

"As we reflect on nine decades of wagging tails and nourished bellies, and mark DOGust, it felt only natural to work with our long-term partners at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

"We’re proud to feed all the dogs and cats in Battersea’s care and together, on Mars 90th anniversary in pet care, we’re shining a light on our shared mission: helping pets of all ages find their forever homes, and celebrating the joy, companionship and wellbeing they bring to people’s lives.”

With Global data from the Mars’ State of Pet Homelessness Project revealing that nearly 1 in 3 dogs and cats are homeless, Mars Petcare is continuing its works with Battersea, and shelters across the world, to raise awareness and end pet homelessness, for dogs and cats of all ages.

Jay McGuinness, rehoming and welfare manager at Battersea said: “Senior dogs, despite their age, still have a lot of love and affection to give, and Battersea works to find them suitable homes for their twilight years.

"That’s why we are delighted to be celebrating Mars 90th anniversary in pet care by honouring these golden oldies and raising awareness of just how wonderful older pets can be, and all the love they have to give.

"Our partnership with Mars, now in its 17th year, has been instrumental - not only providing the animals in our care with the nutrition and care they need, but also through shared initiatives that help more pets find the loving homes they deserve.”

Dr Tammie King, animal behaviour scientist at Waltham Petcare Science Institute, part of the Petcare business at Mars, added: “Senior pets are often overlooked but make excellent companions. They just need a few adjustments to thrive - tailored nutrition, regular vet check-ups, gentle exercise, and above all, lots of care and understanding. They have so much to give!”

As an expert in pet behaviour and welfare, and Human-Animal Interactions (HAI), Mars’ Dr Tammie King shared her top five tips for helping senior pets thrive – making sure their golden years are the best ones yet!

1. Adapt diets throughout life stages: Growing puppies, fully grown adults and senior dogs all have differing nutritional needs to stay as healthy as possible.

2. Old dogs can (and should) learn new tricks: Just like humans, as our pets age they can show age-related cognitive impairment – affecting memory, learning ability, perception and awareness. But regular training and games can help keep their minds sharp.

3. Let’s get physical! Exercise is crucial for senior dogs' physical and mental wellbeing. Regular low intensity walks can be a great way to help manage weight, maintain muscle mass, and reduce the risk of behavioural problems associated with boredom.

4. Don’t overlook dental care: Older dogs are more prone to dental issues, which can affect how much and how they eat and how they feel.

5. Enjoy the little moments! It’s normal for a dog to gradually slow down with age.

Mars 90th anniversary Paw‑ty forms part of the company’s longstanding partnership with Battersea Dogs & Cats Home which is rooted in a shared commitment to improving the lives of pets, spanning initiatives like food donations and supporting nutritional training of staff.