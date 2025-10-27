Aisle be there for you! Asda Bangor colleague David cares for unwell customer

When an elderly lady felt unwell after finishing her shopping in Asda Bangor, one colleague didn’t hesitate to step in. David who has worked for Asda for nearly 10 years, made sure she was looked after and that she got home safely.

The customer sat down after she went through the checkout and appeared poorly when David approached her:

“I went to check if she was okay,” David said. “She seemed very weak and a bit faint - low on strength and energy. She was quite elderly, and my intention was to call for the first aid team – but she was adamant she didn’t want any medical intervention or for anyone to make a fuss, she said she just needed to get home.”

Thinking quickly, David sprang into action and arranged for a taxi to take her home. He also fetched one of the in-store wheelchairs to ensure he could help her move safely and comfortably. He stayed with her until the taxi arrived, personally took out to the car, helped her in and loaded her shopping.

David Thompson at Asda Bangor receiving his Service Superstar award.

“It was just the right thing to do,” said David. “Sometimes people just need a bit of reassurance and support from one another. I was happy to help her get home safely – that’s what matters most.

“I didn’t expect anything in return, but I got nominated for our Asda Service Superstar award which was really nice.”

In almost a decade with Asda, David spent seven years at the Portadown store and the past two in Bangor as Security Officer. Prior to his work with the retailer, he enjoyed a long career in the food industry as a sales manager, supplying stores like Asda across the region. Following a brief retirement, he returned to the workforce, bringing dedication and warmth to his role.

