Ald Mark Cosgrove and Robin Swann MP condemn the Desecration of the Glengormley War Memorial

Ulster Unionist Ald Cosgrove said, "I utterly condemn the desecration of the Glengormley War Memorial. This sacred monument honours all those — from every religious background and none — who made the ultimate sacrifice for peace and freedom. To vandalise a place of remembrance is a vile and cowardly act that disrespects the memory of the fallen and the values they fought to uphold."

“All elected representatives, regardless of background or party, must unite in condemning this behaviour. There can be no place for sectarianism, hatred, or division in our society. We must stand together to protect and respect the shared heritage of all our people.” said Mr Swann.