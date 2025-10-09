Armagh Observatory and Planetarium Statement on the Passing of Dr Mart de Groot

Armagh Observatory and Planetarium is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr Mart de Groot, who served as Director from 1976 to 1994.

Born in Leiden in 1938, Dr de Groot completed his PhD at the University of Utrecht in 1969, with a thesis on the famous variable star P Cygni. He went on to serve as Resident Astronomer and Aid to the Director at the European Southern Observatory between 1970 and 1976 before taking up the position of Director here at Armagh.

During his 18 years of leadership, Dr de Groot made a lasting impact on the development and international reputation of Armagh Observatory. He launched the Observatory’s PhD Programme in 1985, a scheme that continues to nurture new generations of astronomers to this day and oversaw the 1990 Bicentenary celebrations marking two centuries of astronomical research at Armagh. His tenure also saw significant refurbishment and modernisation of the historic Observatory, ensuring its continued scientific excellence and heritage preservation.

After stepping down as Director in 1994, Dr de Groot continued his scientific pursuits, with his later work focusing on cosmology.

Dr Mart de Groot, former Director at Armagh Observatory with current Director, Professor Michael Burton

Professor Michael Burton, current Director of Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, said: “Mart de Groot was a visionary leader who combined a passion for science with a deep respect for the legacy of Armagh Observatory. His commitment to innovative research and education has shaped the institution we know today. The Observatory’s thriving postgraduate programme and its international standing are a testament to his enduring influence. We are proud to continue the work he so passionately advanced.”