ARTS ACCESS FOR ALL

Pictured from (l-r) is Karin Jeffrey, Belfast Harbour, Paul, Sebastian, Hafida, Mohamed, Hamid, Jenni Barkley, Community Engagement and Communications Manager, Belfast Harbour and Cara Gibney, Ark House.

Belfast Harbour and Belfast International Arts Festival launch the 2025 Community Ticket Scheme.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ark House is one of several community groups hoping to benefit as Belfast Harbour once again teams up with Belfast International Arts Festival (BIAF) to support its Community Ticket Scheme.

Most Popular

Now in its 6th year, the scheme provides hundreds of free and subsidised tickets to a range of community groups across the city giving participants the chance to access and enjoy world-class arts and cultural events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the performances featured as part of this year’s scheme are Hoola, a high-energy music act from Korea who blend opera, dance-pop and EDM with instruments crafted from industrial waste; transcending language barriers it’s ideal for younger audiences(14+).; The Fallen & Everynothing, recommended for older teens and adults; and My English Persian Kitchen – a moving, redemptive story about a woman fleeing Iran and building a new life, which will be particularly resonant for refugee and migrant audiences.

Groups are invited to apply for tickets to performances they feel would be most suitable for their members, with festival organisers ensuring all selections are age-appropriate and sensitive to participants’ backgrounds and experiences.

Jenni Barkley, Community Engagement and Communications Manager, Belfast Harbour, said:

“We are very proud to, once again, support Belfast International Arts Festival’s Community Ticket Scheme. The scheme is open to a wide range of community groups from older to younger people, migrant communities, or people with disabilities, ensuring everyone will have the opportunity to experience world-class arts and cultural performances during this year’s festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The arts play a vital role in enriching lives and bringing communities together, and this scheme helps to make those cultural experiences accessible to everyone.” Jenni added.

Karin Jeffrey, Belfast International Arts Festival, said:

“The Community Ticket Scheme is central to our mission to make the arts accessible to all. Thanks to Belfast Harbour’s ongoing support, we are delighted to be able to once again offer free and subsidised tickets to community groups across the city, opening the door to transformative cultural experiences for people from all walks of life.”