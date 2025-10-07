British Model With Brain Tumor & Cancer Earns Sucess in 'MFW25'

Northern British Disabled Model with : Brain Tumor & Cancer Remission earns success in Italy & Expands her sites on Europe - Africa in 2026.

Northern British Disabled Model with : Brain Tumor & Cancer Remission earns success in Italy & Expands her sites on Europe - Africa in 2026.

Amber Manning 28, and founder of LIM Modelling Network—a digital fashion platform I established in November 2021 to advocate for inclusive representation in the fashion industry.

28-year-old model living with long-term, complex health conditions, I’ve experienced firsthand the challenges of building a career in fashion while navigating disabilities and ethnic diversity.

Amber 28, In Milan Fashion Week September 2025. With : Event Organiser Tonino Galli, Designer Victoria Carbone.

I’m reaching out to share my story in the hope of raising greater awareness around the realities of being a Black woman with visible and invisible disabilities working in fashion in 2025.

Since being diagnosed with a brain tumor in my pituitary gland in December 2019—treated with the cancer drug Cabergoline—I’ve faced serious challenges affecting my mobility, communication, and cognitive functions.

I was also diagnosed with pre-cervical cancer cells during the same period. Despite these setbacks, I remained determined to succeed in an industry that rarely accommodates people like me.

Through LIM Modelling Network, I have not only represented myself but also empowered dozens of other models facing similar barriers.

Our work has led to features in over 79 publications worldwide, including more than 50 fashion and entertainment magazines—without the backing of a major modelling agency.

We’ve appeared in media such as MSN News, Daily Record, That’s Life Magazine, Voyage Miami, The Hype (LA), and Newsbreak, reaching audiences from the UK and North America to India and the Middle East & Currently West Africa.

Despite these achievements, I often ask:

"In today’s fashion industry, is being creatively different truly accepted—or still a myth?"

I’ve encountered many instances of exclusion, tokenism, and underestimation based solely on my physical appearance or health status.

Yet, I’ve also had the privilege of participating in major UK-based pageants such as Miss Galaxy and Miss Diamond UK & Ireland, continuing to break barriers and redefine representation on my own terms.

Recently participating in Milan Fashion Week in : September 25 - 30th 2025. With : Designer's : Isamila Jallow, Andy Van Den Krommenacker Gold Coture Designs Gown's Autumn Collections & Designer : Victoria Carbone.

Event Organiser Tonino Galli. After, attending this event I have now been offered opportunities in : Gambia, France Paris - Canne's for Next year in Italy Venice, as well as the locations mentioned previously.

LIM Modelling Network remains committed to creating sustainable, long-term opportunities for creatives with disabilities and those from underrepresented backgrounds.