Carrick Pool League Knockout Cup sees an all Larne semi

One of our biggest and most prestigious cup competitions began on Wednesday 1st October. The Acorn Blinds NI Ltd. Acorn Blinds NI Ltd. KO Cup Prelims had some fabulous preliminary matches. The reigning champions, Railway Blues were up against Whiteabbey Legion.

Blues captain, Ryan Stewart won the first frame after Andy Arbuthnot left his last ball in the jaws. Rab Butler and Darren O'Neil won the next two for the legion. Robert Craig and Ryan Stewart took the next two for the Blues giving them a slender lead at half time. Second half was also close with the legion winning it 4/3 to the legion to take it to a decider. Captain, Mark Porter eventually won it for the legion to secure safe passage for his team into the next round. This was a great advertisement for the fun and competitive league that we have.

Legion will play Grange Bar, who defeated Greenisland Colts 8-4.

Scorpions hosted Stadium in the prelims of the Acorn Blinds Knock Out Cup. Brian Elwood potted a great doubled black to give Stadium the lead. The Times Bar Scorpions reeled of five frames on the trot before Lewis Neill had a great reverse dish to keep the Stadium in the match. 5-2 at the interval. Scorpions came out with all guns blazing as Stephen Johnston secured made it 6 and Darren Whiteside had a well taken break and dish to put the Times Bar Scorpions on the hill. Stephen Johnston secured safe passage to the next round with his second hat trick in two days. Final score Times Bar Scorpions 8 Stadium 2.

Q Club Larne

Scorpions will play Bay City Bowlers next week after an 8-2 victory over Pink Ladies.

Q Club Larne won 8-3 at Trojans and will face Greenisland Galacticos who defeated Times Tigers 8-2.

Quarter Finals:

Times Bar Scorpions progressed with a convincing victory at Bowling Club of 8-2 to reach the semis.

Scorpions meet Grange, who came from behind and won a play off frame 8-7 over Legion.

Q Club Larne beat Galacticos by 8-7 in a playoff frame and will meet their stablemates Titans. They disposed of Spartans in rapid fashion.

Semi Finals

Q Club vs Titans