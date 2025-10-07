Fiona McCarthy Workers Party Representative responds to the Community Infrastructure Fund of £4.3 million allocation to support 100 community buildings and facilities .

Fiona McCarthy said these facilities have been neglected for decades.

Ms McCarthy said the fund that opened for applications last week to fund improvement projects across Northern Ireland the Workers Party views this initiative as a first step and a recognition that many community facilities that provide a lifeline for young and old citizens are not fit for purpose. The Workers Party has campaigned over many years on the need to invest in community facilities, especially in social and economically deprived areas, in cities like Belfast, Derry, Newry etc, but also in rural areas.

Ms McCarthy continued these facilities have been neglected by those charged with the responsibility in the Executive for supporting local communities for decades. Too much reliance has been placed on local communities organising fundraising events and depending on donations to repair and maintain buildings.

while this is a pilot project the Workers Party believes that the financial allocation of £4.3 million is inadequate and what is required is a commitment to on-going investment to ensure all community facilities are fit for purpose, not just a one off pilot project.

