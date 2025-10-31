Former Northern Ireland star tipped to become next Celtic manager after winning return

The prospect of Martin O'Neill becoming Celtic's permanent manager appears to have increased following the 73-year-old's winning return to the club on Wednesday evening.

O'Neill, alongside former Celtic star Shaun Maloney, was appointed on an interim basis in the wake of Brendan Rodgers' shock resignation earlier this week.

The club had endured an underwhelming start to the season, having seen a gap appear between themselves and the Scottish Premiership's early pace-setters, Hearts.

That gap, however, is now down to just six points after O'Neill masterminded a 4-0 win over newly-promoted Falkirk, with Johnny Kenny netting a brace at Parkhead.

O'Neill, who enjoyed a trophy-laden spell as Celtic boss between 2000 and 2005, initially stressed that he was 'keeping the seat warm' for a new manager to be appointed upon his return.

However, BetVictor have slashed the odds on O'Neill landing the permanent job from 12/1 to 4/1. Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna remains the current favourite at 3/1, but any potential deal would involve paying a compensation package to the East Anglian club.

O'Neill could boost his claims further by beating Rangers in Sunday's Old Firm League Cup clash. Rangers, meanwhile, have seen an improvement in results and performances after Danny Rohl replaced Russell Martin as manager.

BetVictor: Next Celtic manager odds

Kieran McKenna 3/1

Ange Postecoglou 5/1

Robbie Keane 6/1