Hugh Scullion Workers Party Representative for Mid-Ulster commenting on a report from the Northern Health Trust about Fake References made the following points.
Mr Scullion added these registrations credentials are open and the accessible to the public and employers. For other staff not required to be registered then the access NI clearance should be provided to both agencies and the NHS. The Workers Party have always believed that all staff should be directly employed by the health and social care service. The more outsourcing, privatisation, and fragmentation that is introduced, then the more likely it is for fake references to become a much larger problem.
Mr Scullion ended by saying the Procurement and Logistics Agency should make public the number of incidents of forged references that have been discovered, the public have a right to know.