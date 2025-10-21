Hugh Scullion Workers Party Representative for Mid-Ulster commenting on a report from the Northern Health Trust about Fake References made the following points.

He said while the Northern Trust said there were only a small number of fake references for agency posts in the board area, even one is one too many. This highlights a lack of due diligence on the part of agencies and the Procurement and Logistics services with the responsibility for the recruitment of qualified and unqualified staff. Qualified staff can be checked through their professional bodies to ensure they are registered and qualified and unqualified staff in health and social care services must be registered with the Northern Ireland Social Care Council.

Mr Scullion added these registrations credentials are open and the accessible to the public and employers. For other staff not required to be registered then the access NI clearance should be provided to both agencies and the NHS. The Workers Party have always believed that all staff should be directly employed by the health and social care service. The more outsourcing, privatisation, and fragmentation that is introduced, then the more likely it is for fake references to become a much larger problem.