🔥 ICE-T on Fire: ICE.T.21 Storms YouTube with 120K Views in Under a Week!

It’s been just a few days since the release of ICE.T.21, and the numbers speak for themselves — over 120,000 YouTube views and climbing fast. The track has set the streets — and the charts — ablaze, marking another major milestone in ICE-T’s evolving music journey.

Fans have been flooding social media with praise for his sharp lyricism, storytelling depth, and unapologetic authenticity. ICE-T has quickly become one of the UK’s most talked-about conscious rappers — drawing comparisons to the greats while forging a style that’s entirely his own.

🎤 An Exclusive Q&A with ICE-T

We caught up with ICE-T shortly after the release to talk dream collabs, football, and what fuels his creativity. Here’s what went down:

Q: ICE-T, who’s your dream collaboration — Eminem or Jess Glynne?

ICE-T: “Definitely Eminem. He’s been one of my biggest influences because of his storytelling. I see myself as a conscious rapper too, so I really connect with his approach.”

Q: You’re a big football fan. Who’s your team?

ICE-T: “Nottingham Forest all the way!”

Q: And your favourite player?

ICE-T: “Matt Sells — no question. I’ve always admired his energy and passion.”

Q: Who or what inspires you most in music or in life?

ICE-T: “My inspiration is myself. I believe I’ve achieved everything I’ve set out to do so far. But musically, my biggest influence will always be Eminem.”

Q: What do you enjoy doing when you’re not making music?

ICE-T: “I love taking my dogs out for walks, hitting a disco now and then, and spending time with my family and loved ones. That’s what keeps me grounded.”

🚀 What’s Next for ICE-T

If you thought ICE.T.21 was the peak, think again. ICE-T has revealed that 2026 is already jam-packed with shows, new releases, and major collaborations. His fans can expect even more storytelling, hard-hitting bars, and a deeper dive into his signature sound.

With ICE.T.21 proving that authenticity still wins hearts (and views), it’s safe to say ICE-T’s rise is only just beginning.

🎧 Stream “ICE.T.21” now on YouTube and all major platforms.