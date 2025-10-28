Major £90,000 upgrade delivered at Whiterock Leisure Centre

GLL, the social enterprise that operates 16 Better leisure centres on behalf of Belfast City Council, has continued its commitment to enhancing local fitness facilities with the completion of a £90,000 refurbishment at Whiterock Leisure Centre.

GLL, the social enterprise that operates 16 Better leisure centres on behalf of Belfast City Council, has continued its commitment to enhancing local fitness facilities with the completion of a £90,000 refurbishment at Whiterock Leisure Centre.

The newly upgraded gym was officially unveiled on Friday 24 October at a launch event attended by Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Cllr Paul Doherty and Cllr Róis-Máire Donnelly. This project is part of GLL’s wider investment programme across Belfast and follows closely on the heels of a recent gym refurbishment at Ballysillan Leisure Centre.

The transformation at Whiterock has created a more functional and motivating space for fitness enthusiasts. Highlights of the upgrade include a revamped strength and conditioning area with high-performance flooring to support a variety of training styles. The entrance door has been relocated, and new mirrored wall added to maximise space and extend the strength training zone.

Deputy Mayor of Belfast Cllr Paul Doherty; Leona Chorazyova, General Manager, Whiterock Leisure Centre; Jacqui Pope, Head of Service, GLL

Members will also benefit from new and upgraded equipment, including a Ski Erg, kettlebells, leg and chest press machines and additional functional fitness kit. The redesigned layout offers more strength stations and reflects current workout trends, helping members train more effectively and comfortably.

Importantly, Whiterock Leisure Centre remained open throughout the refurbishment. Temporary arrangements were made to minimise disruption, and members were kept informed via in-centre updates, digital channels, and email communications.

Gareth Kirk, Senior Regional Director, GLL, said:

“GLL’s latest investment in Whiterock Leisure Centre reflects our continued commitment to enhancing leisure facilities across all of Belfast. By reinvesting in our facilities, we can deliver modern, high-quality spaces that support the health and wellbeing of our members and communities. We look forward to seeing even more people in West Belfast enjoying these fantastic new facilities and joining us on our journey to improve the health and wellbeing of the city’s residents.”

Leona Chorazyova; Cllr Róis-Máire Donnelly; Jacqui Pope

Councillor Ruth Brooks, Chair of Belfast City Council’s People and Communities Committee, said:

“Whiterock Leisure Centre plays a vital role in supporting health and wellbeing in West Belfast, offering a welcoming space for people of all ages and abilities to be active. The importance of having high-quality leisure facilities within your community cannot be overstated, and GLL has delivered a much-improved gym environment for training and social connection.