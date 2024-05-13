Nathan Carter becomes Lough Erne Resort’s first brand ambassador

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

International star, Nathan Carter has been appointed as Lough Erne Resort’s first brand ambassador. The country star who, although born in Liverpool, has strong Fermanagh roots, will assist in the promotion of the luxury resort as part of the new partnership.

Lough Erne Resort General Manager, Gareth Byrne, said he was delighted Nathan had agreed to accept the resort’s invitation to become brand ambassador.

“Nathan is well known to so many in the Fermanagh region, but is a massive international artist, so we’re thrilled he has agreed to support us in sharing everything that’s great about this wonderful resort. Nathan is a former owner of one of the private residences within the resort and has been a regular visitor for many years, enjoying our golf, spa and dining facilities with friends and family, so this is a great natural fit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Carter said he was proud to begin what he described as an “exciting partnership”.

International star, Nathan Carter and Lough Erne Resort General Manager, Gareth Byrne.

“Many will know that I have been a huge fan of Lough Erne Resort for a long time. It’s a unique luxury location, nestled on its own private peninsula, where guests can enjoy the world-renowned Fermanagh welcome, fantastic golf, world-class food, and the most amazing spa. I’m really looking forward to spending more time with the great team there.”

Commenting on the new brand ambassadorship, Mark Ward and Jeff Mahan from TRU Hotels and Resorts who serve as the operators of the resort said it was a major coup for the resort to attract someone of Nathan Carter’s calibre as its first brand ambassador.

“We’re very much looking forward to working closely with Nathan and benefiting from his support of our brand. It’s particularly fitting that he has a genuine affection for the resort and we know many of our staff are big fans of his music.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of its commitment to Cash for Kids, Lough Erne Resort is hosting an Intimate Evening with Nathan Carter, where guests will enjoy a sumptuous 4-course fine food experience and a special Nathan Carter show that will include a question-and-answer session with the star himself. It promises to be really fun-filled evening, with proceeds going to a really worthy cause. The event which will run from 7pm on Thursday 16th May will be hosted by Downtown Radio’s Gary and Glen.

Tickets cost £125 per person, with VIP tickets - including a personal meet and greet - costing £195.