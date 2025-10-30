Nicola Grant Workers Party Regional Spokesperson has called for Urgent Action to combat Violence against Women and Girls.

Nicola Grant says women and girls are affected from all social, cultural and national backgrounds.

Ms Grant told a Party meeting that not enough is being done to support women and girls who are being abused physically, sexually and emotionally. It is the brave women who come forward with their horrific experiences of abuse and violence that is leading the way. Instead of those with the responsibility to put in place safeguards and protections for those who have been and are suffering unimaginable violence at the hands of those who claim to love them. The level of violence is growing and the numbers of women and girls affected is widespread and covers all social backgrounds.

Ms Grant added violence against women and girls is not just perpetrated by men known to them or in local communities or countries. Women across the world are suffering violence and abuse because of conflicts and wars. The statistics are shocking 676 million women now live within 50 kilometres of deadly conflict, the highest level since the 1990s (UN Women) half of the forcibly displaced population across the globe are women and girls, and 1 in 4 displaced persons are children under the age of 12 ( UN Security Council)