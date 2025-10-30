Nicola Grant Workers Party Regional Spokesperson has called for Urgent Action to combat Violence against Women and Girls.
Ms Grant added violence against women and girls is not just perpetrated by men known to them or in local communities or countries. Women across the world are suffering violence and abuse because of conflicts and wars. The statistics are shocking 676 million women now live within 50 kilometres of deadly conflict, the highest level since the 1990s (UN Women) half of the forcibly displaced population across the globe are women and girls, and 1 in 4 displaced persons are children under the age of 12 ( UN Security Council)
Women and girls suffer the consequences of world conflict and wars, but are left largely out of the peace negotiations, or any considerations about their needs after conflict. Women know that the absence of bombs and bullets is not peace, they know what is needed to help communities and countries to heal. They need health care, education, nutrition, shelter, water, employment , childcare and all the other amenities and infrastructure needed to live peaceful and dignified lives. All of these requires resources and funding, yet ring fenced funding for women and girls issues and growth, are never part of the equation. “Perhaps it is because they never have a seat at the table!”