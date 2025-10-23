Nicola Grant Workers Party Regional Spokesperson is calling for more robust legislation to deal with the constant and persistent Gambling Advertising on Television and on Social Media Platforms.

Ms Grant said people are sick of seeing constant gambling adverts with flashing lights, false promises, and fake smiles. Meanwhile, these companies are making millions of pounds in profits on the backs of those who are struggling and are lured into gambling with the false hopes generated by aggressive marketing for gambling sites. Gambling is not harmless fun. It destroys lives, families, and communities. Children are seeing these advertisements every day it is sinking into their minds before they even understand what gambling is.

Ms Grant continued a tiny “play responsibly” warning at the end of these advertisements is merely a tactic to circumvent stricter regulations, it is not enough, in fact it is scandalous that tougher regulations are not in place or enforced in a more robust manner. The Workers Party has been calling this out and asking the chancellor to levy higher taxes on gambling companies.