Patrick Crossan Workers Party Representative is calling on Translink to explain why on some occasions the Glider service is curtailed before the final scheduled stop.
Mr Crossan said one passenger told him he heard the driver radio through to the controls system that he would be late because of traffic and heard him being told to terminate at Colin Connect. There is obviously a directive that they must work to a strict and tight timetable in order to tick all the boxes. He added this is not the fault of passengers who expect to be delivered to their chosen stop.
He finished by saying the people of Twinbrook/Lagmore and Poleglass are entitled to receive a full service when they board the glider not dropped off where Translink decides in order to tick all their boxes and without explanation. Being dropped a mile from your stop is outrageous and unacceptable behaviour.