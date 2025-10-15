Patrick Crossan Workers Party Representative is calling on Translink to explain why on some occasions the Glider service is curtailed before the final scheduled stop.

Passengers have been complaining about being put off the Glider a mile from their intended destination at the final scheduled stop.

Mr Crossan said a number of people have complained that within the past number of weeks the glider has stopped at McKinstry Road/Colin Connect instead of the designated end of journey stop. The Workers Party views this situation as grossly unfair and unacceptable passengers who board the glider are entitled to be ferried to their chosen destination not dropped a mile from where they need to get to. With the onset of winter this practice must be stopped.

Mr Crossan said one passenger told him he heard the driver radio through to the controls system that he would be late because of traffic and heard him being told to terminate at Colin Connect. There is obviously a directive that they must work to a strict and tight timetable in order to tick all the boxes. He added this is not the fault of passengers who expect to be delivered to their chosen stop.