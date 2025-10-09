Peter McGuire Workers Party Representative for Derry City speaking at a Party Seminar on Poverty said that Child Poverty is at the root of so many evils in our communities.

Mr McGuire said our Executive parties are doing nothing to address the root causes of poverty and multiple deprivations, child poverty is growing and generational poverty has impacted on the life chances of families and entire communities.

He highlighted the fact that Northern Ireland has the highest rates of poverty, child poverty, multiple deprivations, health inequalities, educational underachievement, and housing insecurity in Western Europe. Adding that Derry City was one of the areas most affected by all of these problems. All of these issues have a major impact on the life chances of those caught in the never-ending cycle of systemic failures to tackle poverty and all its manifestations. It is nothing short of scandalous that a country that is wealthy allows such staggering impoverished conditions to exist.