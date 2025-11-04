PIZZA CREW FUELS THE BELFAST GIANTS

Ciaran Kelly, Pizza Crew

Popular Belfast pizza group Pizza Crew is celebrating a sizzling new partnership as the Official Pizza Partner of the Belfast Giants for the 2025/26 Elite Ice Hockey League season.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal sees Pizza Crew back Belfast’s biggest sporting success — both in the stands and on the ice — with the iconic Giants’ Zamboni now fully branded in Pizza Crew colours, bringing extra local flavour to every home game.

Most Popular

“We’re thrilled to be part of the Giants family,” said Ciaran Kelly, founder of Pizza Crew. “We’ve been in the crowd from day one as fans, so to see now our brand circling the ice on the Zamboni is pretty special. There’s nothing better than great hockey and great pizza bringing Belfast together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement comes as the Giants gear up for another action-packed season, welcoming returning defenseman Karl Boudrias and new signings Nicolas Guay and Patrick Grasso.

Popular Belfast pizza group Pizza Crew is celebrating a sizzling new partnership as the Official Pizza Partner of the Belfast Giants for the 2025/26 Elite Ice Hockey League season. Celebrating the news is Pizza Crew founder, Ciaran Kelly (seated) with (l to r) Belfast Giants players, Garrett McFadden, Patrick Grasso, Bo Hanson, Pizza Crew and Belfast Giants superfan, Theo McAdorey, and Reid Irwin from the Belfast Giants.

Ciaran continued: “The Giants have put Belfast on the map with their spirit and consistency. Everyone at Pizza Crew is proud to fuel the excitement this season and we wish the team every success on the ice.”

Steve Thornton, Sports Director at The Odyssey Trust, commented: “We’re proud to welcome back Pizza Crew as a sponsor of the Giants this season. Having the support of iconic local businesses is something that we value and appreciate, and I don’t doubt that Pizza Crew’s on-ice presence is going to be a real crowd-pleaser. Like the Giants, Pizza Crew’s foundations lay within its local community, and it’s of the utmost importance that we partner with businesses that share and value our passion for people.”

Founded in 2000, the Belfast Giants became the first professional ice hockey team on the island of Ireland, playing to a sell-out crowd in their debut home game — a moment that cemented their place in the city’s sporting story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad