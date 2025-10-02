Politicians Examine Future of Court Broadcasting in Northern Ireland
The panel discussion, chaired by the All Party Group Chair Stewart Dickson MLA, brought together MLAs and leading figures from the legal and media sectors to examine proposals currently under consideration by the Department of Justice. The discussion explored key issues including balancing open justice with privacy concerns, learning from neighbouring jurisdictions such as England and Wales and Scotland, and the practical challenges of implementation.
The event featured expert contributions from David Young, Head of Ireland and Scotland Press Association; Jill Lindsay KC, Bar of Northern Ireland; Paul Dougan PPP, Law Society of Northern Ireland; and John Battle KC, Head of Legal and Compliance at ITN.
Stewart Dickson MLA, Chair of the All Party Group on Access to Justice, commented:
"The discussion held by the All Party Group highlighted the complex but important considerations around Northern Ireland potentially joining its neighbouring jurisdictions in allowing certain court proceedings to be recorded or broadcast. The expertise shared today, drawing on experiences from other jurisdictions, will be valuable as policymakers consider the way forward.
“The All Party Group's role is to facilitate these important discussions and ensure all viewpoints are heard as Northern Ireland examines its unique position.”
In a joint statement, representatives from the APG Secretariat, Bar of Northern Ireland and the Law Society of Northern Ireland, said:
"The legal profession recognises the importance of open justice and public confidence in our court system. The discussion demonstrated both the potential benefits and the legitimate concerns that must be addressed in any move toward court broadcasting. Any proposals must include robust safeguards to protect the integrity of proceedings, maintain judicial independence, and ensure the interests of all court users are protected.
“We are proud to both take part in and facilitate as secretariat these key discussions on issues that can fundamentally transform Northern Ireland’s justice system.”
With Northern Ireland currently prohibiting all court broadcasting, the All Party Group’s discussion marks a significant step in examining whether reform could enhance transparency and open justice while maintaining the integrity of the justice system.