Politicians Examine Future of Court Broadcasting in Northern Ireland

The All Party Group on Access to Justice has hosted a panel discussion at Parliament Buildings examining whether court proceedings should be broadcast in Northern Ireland, as it remains an outlier among its neighbouring jurisdictions in not allowing any recording or broadcasting of courts and tribunals.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The panel discussion, chaired by the All Party Group Chair Stewart Dickson MLA, brought together MLAs and leading figures from the legal and media sectors to examine proposals currently under consideration by the Department of Justice. The discussion explored key issues including balancing open justice with privacy concerns, learning from neighbouring jurisdictions such as England and Wales and Scotland, and the practical challenges of implementation.

Most Popular

The event featured expert contributions from David Young, Head of Ireland and Scotland Press Association; Jill Lindsay KC, Bar of Northern Ireland; Paul Dougan PPP, Law Society of Northern Ireland; and John Battle KC, Head of Legal and Compliance at ITN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart Dickson MLA, Chair of the All Party Group on Access to Justice, commented:

Panellists David Young, Head of Ireland and Scotland Press Association; Paul Dougan PPP, Law Society of Northern Ireland; Jill Lindsay KC, Bar of Northern Ireland; and John Battle KC, Head of Legal and Compliance at ITN; with APG Chair Stewart Dickson MLA (centre).

"The discussion held by the All Party Group highlighted the complex but important considerations around Northern Ireland potentially joining its neighbouring jurisdictions in allowing certain court proceedings to be recorded or broadcast. The expertise shared today, drawing on experiences from other jurisdictions, will be valuable as policymakers consider the way forward.

“The All Party Group's role is to facilitate these important discussions and ensure all viewpoints are heard as Northern Ireland examines its unique position.”

In a joint statement, representatives from the APG Secretariat, Bar of Northern Ireland and the Law Society of Northern Ireland, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The legal profession recognises the importance of open justice and public confidence in our court system. The discussion demonstrated both the potential benefits and the legitimate concerns that must be addressed in any move toward court broadcasting. Any proposals must include robust safeguards to protect the integrity of proceedings, maintain judicial independence, and ensure the interests of all court users are protected.

The All Party Group on Access to Justice discussing whether court proceedings should be broadcast in Northern Ireland.

“We are proud to both take part in and facilitate as secretariat these key discussions on issues that can fundamentally transform Northern Ireland’s justice system.”