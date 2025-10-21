Poundstretcher Mega Halloween Giveaway This Weekend

Poundstretcher is celebrating Halloween in style by giving away £10 vouchers all weekend across its Belfast stores.

The discount retailer is giving customers a fang-tastic opportunity to win a £10 Poundstretcher voucher every hour its stores in Belfast are open on Saturday, October 25 and Sunday, October 26.

The devilishly lucky customers will be selected at random at the tills using the in-store radio. Store colleagues will also be joining in the Halloween-themed fun by dressing up all weekend in a range of boo-tiful outfits.

Poundstretcher has hundreds of spook-tacular Halloween products in-store right now including its hugely popular 99p Halloween range that features everything from Eyeball Lollies and Zombie Brains through to Glow in the Dark Half Skull Masks and Spooky Gel Window Stickers.

