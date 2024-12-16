Sarsfields community hall awarded Lotto cash for conservation projects

The Sarsfields Community Hall Management Committee at Derrytrasna has been awarded more than £28,000 in funding from the National Lottery for its Community Hall Sustainability Initiative to install solar panels and other energy saving measures.

The group also received around £2K from Live Here Love Here to develop an eco-friendly green space at the Hall working with senior citizens, school children and the youth club.

In welcoming the award, Greg Breen, Chair of the Committee said: “This vital funding will support the installation of solar panels and other conservation measures at our Community Hall. This will significantly reduce our energy costs in ensuring its long-term sustainability and enabling us to channel more resources into programmes that enrich the lives of people in our community.”

Greg thanked the National Lottery for its invaluable support and said that the investment builds on recent funding from Live Here Love Here of approx. £2,000. The Committee is very grateful to Live Here Love Here and is using the grant to develop an eco-friendly green space at the Hall working with senior citizens, school children and the youth club.

Sarsfields Community Hall's recent Christmas dinner for over-60sSarsfields Community Hall's recent Christmas dinner for over-60s
Declan McAlinden, Chair of the Sarsfields GAA Club welcomed the funding awards and in paying tribute to Committee said: “These are important investments and will help to lower energy costs and create a greener, more sustainable future for the Community Hall and contributing to the Club’s 5-year Development Plan”.

For further information contact the Secretary to the Management Committee [email protected] Mobile 07736 658456.

