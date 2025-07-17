Shaken or sauced? Brits ditch sweet for savoury cocktails

Brits are ditching sweet cocktails for savoury tipples with tomato-based drinks a particular favourite, according to new research.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A survey of 2,000 Brits from Papa Johns found that 60% of cocktail lovers are switching up their usual choice this summer, with 34% turning to tangy flavours such as tomato.

And while the Bloody Mary may have reigned supreme for years, there’s a new sip on the block thanks to Papa Johns’ new summer cocktail – the Tomatini.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developed with expert mixologists at Sip Social, the drink features Papa Johns’ Portuguese-sourced vine ripened tomato pizza sauce blended with basil-infused vodka, thyme-flavoured vermouth and a red wine syrup for added balance and depth. It’s designed to tickle the taste buds of the 29% of drinkers who love their cocktails with a herby kick.

Papa Johns’ new summer cocktail – the Tomatini

Richard Maxted, director and founder of Sip Social said: “We’re seeing a real shift in drinking culture with people wanting complex, layered flavour profiles that challenge the norm. The Tomatini is a perfect example of this, as it pairs rich umami from the tomato with fresh herby notes and a touch of acidity. It’s surprisingly versatile too, making it a great match for a pizza or even just a salty snack in the sun.”

A Papa Johns spokesperson said: “We’ve taken our signature tomato sauce - never from concentrate - and turned it into a bold, boozy blend with basil vodka and a hint of red wine syrup. It’s savoury, sophisticated, and unmistakably Papa Johns.

“We’re proud of our ingredient and quality credentials, so it’s exciting to celebrate the integrity and craftsmanship of what goes into our pizzas in a whole new way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch of the new cocktail comes following research that reveals the nation’s favourite cocktail pairings, with seven in 10 (69%) young Brits rating pizza as their go-to, beating tacos, sushi and classic Indian and Chinese takeaways.