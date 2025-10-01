Strictly needs real stars, not more influencers

The dancer, 47, who appeared on the BBC show from 2006 to 2013, wants to see the likes of Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson throwing shapes instead of contestants who are favoured for their followings.

“I preferred it when there were more sportspeople and actors, whereas now it’s gone more towards YouTubers, podcasters, reality TV hosts, and drag performers,” said Jordan.

“I liked having what I’d call ‘proper celebs with proper skills,’ not just people with big social followings to push the show. I know I’m old and the world has changed, but I want to see people I remember from the Olympics or TV.”

Former Love Island winner Amber Davies made her Strictly debut at the weekend after replacing Dani Dyer who was forced to withdraw from the show after breaking her ankle.

Amber had just one full day of training before hitting the floor with a waltz on Saturday evening, with all 15 couples performing a routine for the judges' scores.

Speaking exclusively to Freebets, Jordan admitted he was upset that Dani had to leave the long-running hit show, but would love to see her dad, along with a few other familiar faces, take part.

“The other Danny Dyer would be good!” he said. “Piers Morgan, Jonathan Ross, or Jeremy Clarkson - those who wouldn’t take it seriously - but I’d like to see some proper “blokey blokes” again.

“And more sports people from back in the day. I remember Sally Gunnell saying years ago she’d love to do Strictly but was never approached. I’d love to see people I used to watch on my screen.”