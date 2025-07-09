Taper or texture? Scruffy Hair Co. specialist Matthew McIlveen shares how to speak your barber’s language

We’ve all been there. You sit in the chair, try to describe what you want, and 30 minutes later you’re staring in the mirror thinking: “This is… not it.” You might nod politely and hand over the cash, but inside you’re already thinking about how long it’ll take to grow out.

A great haircut starts with a great conversation – and that doesn’t mean showing your barber a photo and hoping for the best. Whether you’re working with your natural hair, managing hair loss, or wearing a system, the difference between a style you tolerate and one you love usually comes down to how you describe it.

“Barbers live and breathe this stuff – it’s second nature to them. So a lot of the time, they’ll throw out terms like ‘graduation’, ‘taper’, or ‘point-cutting’ without realising you’ve no idea what they’re talking about,” explains Matthew McIlveen, Product and Education Specialist at Scruffy Hair Co.

“That’s not your fault – it’s just the gap between industry lingo and what people actually say in real life. Learning how to bridge that gap means being honest, asking questions, and speaking in a way that actually gets you what you want.”

Scruffy Hair Co. Specialist Matthew McIlveen

So, if you want to walk out of the barbershop feeling like you nailed it instead of just accepting defeat, here’s Matthew’s guide to making the conversation count.

1. Be honest about your routine

Your barber isn’t judging you if you don’t want to spend ten minutes styling your hair every morning – but they do need to know that. If you tell them you want something ‘textured’ but won’t touch a styling product, they might give you a cut that relies on volume and hold you’ll never apply. Whether you use a system or not, the right haircut should work with your day-to-day habits – not against them.

Top tip: Before your appointment, think about your actual grooming habits. Are you washing daily? Do you own any product? Be upfront – the less you lie, the better you’ll look.

2. Bring a photo (but be realistic)

Yes, visuals help – especially if you’re not sure what your style is called. But make sure the photo matches your hair type, texture, and density. If you’re wearing a hair system, use photos that reflect what your system can realistically do. Your barber can use a reference as inspiration, but it’s their job to tailor it to your head, not Harry Styles’.

Top tip: Choose a photo with similar face shape and hairline to yours. Bonus points if it’s taken from more than one angle.

3. Learn the lingo (or just ask)

Don’t feel embarrassed if you’re not fluent in barber speak. A good stylist will explain what things mean and guide you towards the right option. If they say something like “drop fade” or “texturised crown” and you’re lost, just ask. You’ll look smarter for it – and you’ll get a better result than nodding along and hoping for the best.

Top tip: If you're unsure what to ask for, tell your barber what you don't want. That’s often just as helpful.

4. Mention the problem, not just the style

Don’t just describe the haircut you think you want – talk about the hair issues that bug you. Whether it’s a cowlick that never lies flat, or sides that grow out way too quickly, this kind of info helps your barber adjust their technique to suit your needs. It can make the difference between a cut that looks good on day one and one that keeps working weeks later.

Top tip: Be specific. “This bit sticks up here” or “My neckline gets fuzzy fast” is way more useful than “I want something easy.”

5. Don’t say “just do what you think” unless you mean it

It might sound chill, but handing over full creative control doesn’t always lead to the look you imagined. If you’re not sure what you want, say that – but then describe how you want to feel: clean, confident, sharp, low-maintenance. A good barber will use those clues to guide the cut without guessing blindly.

Top tip: If you’re unsure, ask for something “easily adjustable” – a style that can be tweaked slightly next time without a full overhaul.

Bonus tip: If you use adhesives or wear a hair system, say so upfront

Barbers appreciate the heads-up – literally. It changes how they cut, blend, and fade, and gives them a chance to make sure they don’t damage the bond. More importantly, it opens the door to better style recommendations and longer-lasting results.