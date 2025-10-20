The Guitar Is Home and The Digital Release of Follow Me Laurence Jones Featuring Rory Gallagher Will Be Released On Friday 24th October 2025

We are very pleased to announce that the digital release of Follow Me - Laurence Jones Featuring Rory Gallagher is this Friday October 24th 2025.

Award winning and critically acclaimed blues rock guitarist Laurence Jones featuring blues and rock legend Rory Gallagher on this the second of two unique releases featuring Rory Gallagher taken from the original studio recordings.

The first, Bad Penny was released on Friday September 19th 2025 to critical, tastemaker and fan acclaim. Listen here: https://orcd.co/BadPenny

Now the second "Follow Me" is out this Friday October 24th 2025 just in time for Halloween as the first quarter century of the new millennium starts to draw to a close

"Follow Me" is a high-energy track about urgency, escape, and chasing dreams.

The song became a staple in Rory Gallagher's live shows, with fans appreciating its driving rhythm and energetic tone.

In Ireland, "Follow Me" became the iconic theme tune for the hugely popular music video program MT USA, presented by Vincent Hanley which ran from 1984 to 1987.

Rory's guitar tone and playing on Follow Me is truly breathtaking. A brilliant reminder, if needed, of how great a blues-rock guitarist and performer Rory was. Add in another absolutely great blues-rock guitarist and performer Laurence Jones in the year 2025 for even more extraordinary and breathtaking blues-rock. As the saying goes "turn it up" and enjoy! "The guitar is home"!