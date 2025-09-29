Tony Dorrian Workers Party Representative supports calls from labour MPs to Tax the profits of the Gambling companies to avoid further cuts to welfare benefits and to fund public services.

Gambling companies make hugh profit because of the aggressive way of attracting customers.

Mr Dorrian said these companies spend millions on targeting and enticing people to gamble. I have spoken to people in my constituency and community who are being bombarded by emails from casinos non stop and when you go to unsubscribe you are just rerouted to another gambling site. These companies make millions in profits and should be paying their fair share of tax. Gambling as these companies know can get out of hand with huge loses to those gambling and it can also become addictive. In the cases it affects the entire family. These big gambling companies claim that they create jobs.