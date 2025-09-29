Tony Dorrian Workers Party Representative supports calls from labour MPs to Tax the profits of the Gambling companies to avoid further cuts to welfare benefits and to fund public services.
Mr Dorrian added creating jobs is not a blank cheque to aggressively bombard people through social media and advertising. The social media advertising is persistent and you can’t unsubscribe because when you try to it brings you to another gambling site. I think to raise their taxes on the hugh profits they make will be a popular with the country. Mr Dorrian finished by saying the Workers Party have been calling on government to tax these hugh companies that are not paying the right level of tax, through avoidance schemes that they can afford to pay for. It is time for wealth redistribution. Our public services need to be strengthened, we need a house building programme, led by a state construction company that will build homes, create will paid sustainable employment and apprenticeships for our young people