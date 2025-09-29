Tony Dorrian Workers Party Representative supports calls from labour MPs to Tax the profits of the Gambling companies to avoid further cuts to welfare benefits and to fund public services.

By The Workers Party Northern Ireland Region
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2025, 00:53 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 13:16 BST
Gambling companies make hugh profit because of the aggressive way of attracting customers.placeholder image
Gambling companies make hugh profit because of the aggressive way of attracting customers.
Mr Dorrian said these companies spend millions on targeting and enticing people to gamble. I have spoken to people in my constituency and community who are being bombarded by emails from casinos non stop and when you go to unsubscribe you are just rerouted to another gambling site. These companies make millions in profits and should be paying their fair share of tax. Gambling as these companies know can get out of hand with huge loses to those gambling and it can also become addictive. In the cases it affects the entire family. These big gambling companies claim that they create jobs.

Mr Dorrian added creating jobs is not a blank cheque to aggressively bombard people through social media and advertising. The social media advertising is persistent and you can’t unsubscribe because when you try to it brings you to another gambling site. I think to raise their taxes on the hugh profits they make will be a popular with the country. Mr Dorrian finished by saying the Workers Party have been calling on government to tax these hugh companies that are not paying the right level of tax, through avoidance schemes that they can afford to pay for. It is time for wealth redistribution. Our public services need to be strengthened, we need a house building programme, led by a state construction company that will build homes, create will paid sustainable employment and apprenticeships for our young people

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice