UK Rapper IceT21 Raises Funds for Murdered Schoolboy Harvey Willgoose’s Family

Award-winning UK rapper IceT21 has launched an emotional fundraising campaign in memory of Harvey Willgoose, the schoolboy whose killer was convicted yesterday of his murder.

IceT21 — who was recently named Best Rapper 2025 — has been supporting Harvey’s family throughout the duration of the trial, raising money to help them through the devastating loss. All proceeds from his latest single, a powerful anti-knife crime track, will go directly to the Willgoose family.

The song, which appears on his current album and is also available to stream on YouTube, has already struck a chord with fans across the UK for its raw honesty and urgent message. IceT21 said the track was written “as a call for change and as a tribute to every young life lost to senseless violence.”

> “No family should ever have to go through what Harvey’s have,” IceT21 said. “This song isn’t just for him — it’s for every young person out there. We need to stop the cycle of knife crime, and we need to start now.”

Beyond this tribute, IceT21 has become known as a rapper with a message — tackling social issues such as ADHD, mental health, and youth empowerment through his music. His growing platform has been used to raise awareness and funds for causes close to his heart, earning him widespread respect both within and beyond the music industry.

Fans can support the campaign by purchasing or streaming the anti-knife crime track, with all revenue going to Harvey Willgoose’s family. IceT21 is also set to appear on several media outlets this week to discuss his work and ongoing commitment to ending knife violence in UK communities.

The rapper’s heartfelt initiative has been praised by supporters, charities, and fellow artists alike — a reminder that music, at its best, can both heal and inspire change.