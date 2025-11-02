Ursula Meighan chair of the Workers Party Women’s Committee has called the 8.5% Decrease in Domestic Violence Prosecutions Extremely Disturbing.
The Workers Party at their International Women’s Day event heard first hand from a woman who not only survived her abuse but fought to get a prosecution and conviction against the perpetrator. She told the audience it was a long and torturous process, and she felt she was being re-traumatised at times.
The Workers Party is calling on the minister who has the responsibility to provide protection and safety for victims of gender based abuse and violence against women and girls. To put in place ring fenced funding and resources to tackle this problem, and to investigate the reasons for the drop in prosecutions. It would be a major concern if “those most in need of our justice system”had lost confidence in it.
Ms Meighan finished by saying women and girls who are suffering this abuse deserve better. No one should be “subjected to abuse in our society,” without the perpetrators being held to account, and facing the “consequences of their actions.”