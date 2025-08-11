Vet warns of heat stroke risks in dogs as many owners unaware of key danger signs

As the UK endures another heatwave, new research reveals a lack of awareness among dog owners when it comes to the dangers of heatstroke - with many still walking their dogs in hot weather and missing early warning signs.

The survey of over 2,000 UK dog owners, conducted by Post Office, found that while some symptoms such as excessive panting are widely recognised (72 per cent), others are not. Just over one in five owners were aware that pale (24 per cent) or bright red gums (21 per cent) could be a serious indicator of heat-related illness.

Despite the risks, the research reveals dog owners surveyed are unsure on what temperature is too hot for dogs as over three fifths (62 per cent) of dog owners said they would still walk their dogs in 20°C+ temperatures.

While 91 per cent 1] of dog owners reduce walking time in hot weather, almost a quarter (22 per cent) continue to walk their dogs between 12-7pm, during peak sun hours when the risk of heatstroke is at its highest.

Vet nurse and TikTok influencer @JadeTheVetNurse commented on the need to keep pets cool: “There is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ answer for what is considered ‘too hot’ for dogs. Owners need to be aware that any dog can develop heat stroke, even on cooler days, especially if they are over-exerted or left in a warm environment like a car or conservatory.”

The findings also highlight knowledge gaps around the types of dogs that are most at risk. Just over half (53 per cent) of owners recognised that overweight dogs or those with pre-existing health conditions (52 per cent) are more vulnerable to heatstroke. However, less than four in ten (37 per cent) owners were aware that flat-faced breeds, such as pugs and bulldogs, are at particularly high risk due to their compromised ability to regulate body temperature.

When it comes to safety precautions, whilst most owners (63 per cent) say they always carry water during warm-weather walks, one in eight (13 per cent) admit they only sometimes, rarely, or never do. The use of dog-safe sunscreen is also inconsistent – over a third (36 per cent) said they never use suncream on their dogs, with just 14 percent always applying it

@JadeTheVetNurse continued: “While exposure to warm weather is a common reason we see dogs admitted to the vets with heatstroke, it’s important for pet owners to understand that each dog has their own limits depending on their age, breed, size, coat length, underlying health conditions and levels of exertion.

Owners should take precautions to reduce the risks of heatstroke, especially on days with temperatures over 15° especially, if their dog is considered high risk.”

Paul Paddock, Interim CEO at Post Office Insurance said: “Heatstroke in dogs can develop rapidly and can be fatal if not caught early. While many owners take steps to reduce the risk, these findings show that more education is needed - from recognising symptoms to knowing when it’s simply too hot to go for a walk. A few simple precautions can make all the difference.

“We are committed to supporting pet owners with accessible services, which is why our dog insurance plans give you access to 24/7 support with our PetCall vet advice line. It’s important to remember that other pets also struggle in the heat – our cat and rabbit insurance plans also offer this support to make sure all pets are cared for over the summer. Pets are family, and we aim to provide peace of mind for owners.”

@JadeTheVetNurse’s Top Tips on how to keep dogs cool in summer

Walk early or late: Avoid walking during the hottest parts of the day. Choose early mornings (before 6am) or late evenings (after 9pm) and stick to shaded routes like forests or woodlands.

Avoid walking during the hottest parts of the day. Choose early mornings (before 6am) or late evenings (after 9pm) and stick to shaded routes like forests or woodlands. Limit exercise: Skip strenuous activity - short, low-intensity walks are safer. Ball-throwing or agility training can dangerously increase body temperature. Mental stimulation indoors is a good substitute.

Skip strenuous activity - short, low-intensity walks are safer. Ball-throwing or agility training can dangerously increase body temperature. Mental stimulation indoors is a good substitute. Know your dog’s risk level: Some dogs are more prone to heatstroke, including flat-faced breeds, overweight dogs, puppies, seniors, and those with health issues. Adjust care accordingly.

Some dogs are more prone to heatstroke, including flat-faced breeds, overweight dogs, puppies, seniors, and those with health issues. Adjust care accordingly. Always carry fresh water: Make sure your dog has access to clean, fresh water at all times, both at home and on the go. Bring your own bowl and avoid communal water dishes.

Make sure your dog has access to clean, fresh water at all times, both at home and on the go. Bring your own bowl and avoid communal water dishes. Recognise the signs of heatstroke: Watch for panting, lethargy, red or pale gums, vomiting, collapse, or seizures. Begin cooling with cold water and contact a vet immediately. A saying I swear by is ‘wet to vet’.

Watch for panting, lethargy, red or pale gums, vomiting, collapse, or seizures. Begin cooling with cold water and contact a vet immediately. A saying I swear by is ‘wet to vet’. Never leave dogs in cars : Even for a short time, and even with windows open or AC on, cars heat up fast and can be fatal. Always take your dog with you.

: Even for a short time, and even with windows open or AC on, cars heat up fast and can be fatal. Always take your dog with you. Groom regularly: Removing dense undercoats or trimming fur can help keep your dog cool. Consult a professional groomer for advice based on your dog’s breed.

Removing dense undercoats or trimming fur can help keep your dog cool. Consult a professional groomer for advice based on your dog’s breed. Test the ground: Pavements, tarmac, and artificial grass can burn paws. If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for their feet.

Pavements, tarmac, and artificial grass can burn paws. If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for their feet. Keep living spaces cool: Avoid housing dogs in warm or unventilated rooms. Use fans or AC, and close curtains to block direct sunlight.

Avoid housing dogs in warm or unventilated rooms. Use fans or AC, and close curtains to block direct sunlight. Provide safe cooling options: Offer shade, paddling pools, frozen toys, cooling mats, and dog-safe ice treats but never place wet towels on your dog, as they trap heat.