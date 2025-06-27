With festival season well under way in Britain - what type of personality are you?

By Donna Lincoln
Published 27th Jun 2025, 11:43 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 21:08 BST
With festival season well under way, fans across the nation are getting ready for some of the biggest events of the summer.

New research has revealed which personality types the majority of Brits fall into when they’re headed to a festival. Which one are you?

Commissioned by Vodafone – are you the “Support Act”, the parent of the group who gives the best advice and ensures no fan gets left behind?

Or maybe the “Jukebox” strikes a chord – the music encyclopaedia who is up to speed on all the hottest new bands and introduces your mates to obscure (and incredible) acts.

This summer, Vodafone, the nation’s network, is on a mission to keep friends connected during the very best events of the British summer

If you’re a “Planner”, then you’ll have a lot of friends to compare packing lists with, as nearly a third of the nation (30%) identifies themselves as that mate who arranges group meet-ups and ensures everyone gets to see their favourite acts.

Whereas just 7% believe they’re the free-spirited “Wildcard”, making them the UK’s rarest friend. Raring to find your festival fit? Take our quiz below to find out:

