The Craft NI team are excited to announce the next Craft NI Maker Forum taking place on Wednesday April 26 at the Ulster Museum in Belfast. The Forum will begin at 12.30pm with a light lunch on arrival and a chance to network.Craft NI are grateful to Belfast School of Art for enabling them to welcome guest speaker Anna Gordon, the contemporary jewller and head of the Jewellery and Silversmithing Programme at the Glasgow School of Art.After lunch at 1.30pm, attendees will have a chance to hear from Anna on her career and artistic journey, followed, for those who wish, by a tour of the of the Applied Art Gallery of the Museum. Given by new Craft NI chair and senior curator of art, Kim Mawhinney, she will give crafters a fascinating insight in the the significance of just some of the museum's contemporary applied art collection.

Anna has exhibited internationally throughout Europe and America.

Now head of department and programme leader of the Silversmithing and Jewellery at GSA, Anna is also a Trustee of the Scottish Goldsmiths Trust, a Freeman of the worshipful company of Gold and Silver Wyre Drawers and a Freeman of the City of London. Some of Anna's research interests include the exploration of structural design and geometric form, specifically, focus on kinetic elements to create movement on the body.Make sure to reserve your space by emailing [email protected] or call the gallery on 028 9032 9342. Please include any dietary requirements.

Contemporary jeweller Anna Gordon will speak at the Craft NI Forum

The previous maker forum was held at the FE McWilliam Gallery and Studio in Banbridge in November 2022.

Craft NI’s mission is to build an integrated, entrepreneurial and vibrant contemporary crafts sector that contributes increasingly to the creative, cultural and economic life of Northern Ireland.

The Craft NI Forum survey aims to gather insights into the current challenges faced by makers and their practices. Insights provided are greatly valued and helps support crafters right across Northern Ireland.

At its gallery on Belfast’s Royal Avenue you can view exhibitions of contemporary Northern Ireland craft in the exhibition space.