Ever wished you could climb through the canvas into a swirling Van Gogh masterpiece?

Today (September 29), tickets go on sale from 12pm onwards for the renowned Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, an exhibition that has taken the globe by storm while touring across countries far and wide.

From mid-November, the iconic art of the Dutch painter, who despite his outsized genius and mastery of colour and perspective never sold a painting during his troubled lifetime, will be brought to life at an immersive exhibition at Carlisle Memorial Church, Belfast, and you’ll be able to experience his wondrous work in an entirely new way, thanks to the use of cutting-edge projection mapping, virtual reality and a 360-degree digital show.

Viewers can almost become part of this virtual reality and complex digital mapping of Van Gogh's paintings that bring his intense use of colour and love of landscape to intense, burning life

Strolling in through the doors of this exhibition will be like stumbling into a painted wonderland, where the beautiful creations of Van Gogh materialise in front of your eyes: boats bobbing on rippled water illuminated by orb-like, shining stars, almond blossoms swaying in a gentle breeze and crows flying across dappled blue skies swirling with clouds. There’s no magic at play here, just incredible digital technology that injects life and movement into the much vaunted 19th-century post-impressionistic masterpieces.

Sit among whatfields of buttery yellow that reach up to indigo skies as part of the immersive experience

Not only will they get to learn all about the post-impressionist painter through engaging interactives and impressive 3D re-creations, but any aspiring young artists will also have the opportunity to pick up some crayons and create their own masterpieces afterwards – and creatively-minded adults are encouraged to do the same and share their impressions of the unusual experience by drawing some of the visions that this novel installation caused them to see in imagination.

The multi-sensory exhibit – which is taking place in a Belfast’s Carisle Memorial Church, which played home to the stunning Dream Machine multi-sensory experience in July, where viewers entered a creatively lit enclosed space and watched a kaledoscopic dislay of colours via headsets alonsgide listening to a bespoke and intensely atmospheric score – also includes a hyper-realistic VR experience, giving guests the chance to again slip on a headset and follow in the footsteps of Van Gogh in ‘A Day in the Life of an Artist in Arles, France’.

Wander along twisting cobblestone streets and through sunflower-yellow wheat fields beneath cerculean and cornflower blue skies on a ten-minute virtual exploration; discovering the colourful realms of paintings such as Starry Night over the Rhone River and Vincent’s bedroom at Arles – paintings which have become much valued in our cultural history and in the vast oeuvre of modern art.

