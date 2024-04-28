Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland artist Adrian Margey will be staging his spring solo exhibition at The Arcadia Portrush over the May Bank Holiday Weekend (Saturday, May 4 to Monday 6).

The iconic former ballroom, surrounded almost entirely by the Atlantic Ocean will make for a spectacular backdrop to this stunning new exhibition of work.

Margey shot to notoriety as a result of his bold and colourful contemporary depictions of Irish landscape and landmarks. Although he has exhibited widely on home soil, he held his first US exhibition in Washington DC back in 2022 and was invited to ‘live paint’ at Tourism Ireland’s ‘Experience Ireland Showcase’ in Milan earlier this year. He is now also winning a great deal of praise for his more subtle, impressionistic works that embrace a naturalistic palette. Visitors should therefore expect an eclectic exhibition filled with vibrant landscapes, dramatic cityscapes and

dreamy beach scenes.

From large-scale canvases to smaller pieces, collectors and art lovers will enjoy depictions of the north coast, Donegal, the Mournes and Belfast City alongside representations of traditional Irish musicians and dancers. The artist will be present throughout the show to discuss the work on show.

Margey explained: “I am incredibly excited to be showcasing my work at the Arcadia – possibly the most iconic building in Portrush! The views of East Strand, Whiterocks and the fisheries from the upstairs gallery space are really special and will complement the work on show.”

Admission is free and everyone is welcome. Opening times as follows: Saturday: 10am – 7pm | Sunday: 10am – 7pm | Monday: 10am – 5pm.

