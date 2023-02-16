The artist is excited to return to the spacious, light-filled Drawing Office One at Titanic Hotel Belfast to showcase his latest collection.

Guests will enjoy diverse depictions of Belfast City, Donegal, the North Coast, Glens of Antrim and the Mournes alongside representations of traditional Irish musicians and dancers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collection ranges from large-scale canvases in Adrian’s vibrant signature style to smaller, impressionistic work using naturalistic colours.

Portstewart Strand by Adrian Margey

A selection of limited edition prints on paper and hand embellished prints on canvas will also be on display.

“In this exhibition I want to celebrate the beauty found in our urban and industrial landscapes as well as that more obviously found in the natural world. I am hopeful that visitors will enjoy the juxtapositions of the work on show and embrace the common thread of celebrating the beauty of divergent settings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margey’s reputation is growing both at home and overseas, having held his first US exhibition in Washington DC back in May as part of the Washington Ireland Progam’s

‘Journey through Ireland’ event overlooking the Whitehouse. Although he holds a PhD from Queen’s University Belfast, he is a self-taught artist.

Lagan Tow Path by Adrian Margey

Recognised for the breadth and the versatility of his output, Adrian cites the Fauves, the Irish Impressionists and the indigenous artists of South America as his main influences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian has a bright and spacious gallery at 99 Mark Street (off Main Street, to the side of the Portrush Atlantic Hotel) which he shares with his wife, fellow artist Evana Bjourson.

For more information visit www.adrianmargey.com.

Crown Bar Nights by Adrian Margey

Valiant Dunluce by Adrian Margey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast Embrace by Adrian Margey