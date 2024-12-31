Belfast’s ‘unique atmosphere’ has helped it leapfrog Dublin to cement its status as the most popular hen do hotspot in Ireland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Belfast’s ‘unique atmosphere’ has helped it leapfrog Dublin to cement its status as the most popular hen do hotspot in Ireland
The Northern Irish capital has reinvented itself as a destination for ‘nearly weds’ due to its lively nightlife and cheap flights across the Irish Sea.
For well over a decade, Irish capital Dublin was the city of choice for hens looking to let their hair down – until Belfast crept ahead last year.
That’s according to the definitive top 10 rankings compiled by leading stag and hen do organiser, Last Night of Freedom, which show the cities chosen most by women for a pre-wedding getaway.
The list shows that Belfast has moved up two places to second spot in the rankings in 2024, behind only Liverpool – with bookings shooting up by more than 200% in the past three years.
And Matt Mavir, the firm’s managing director, has put its success down to the city’s unique atmosphere and densely packed collection of pubs and bars.
“I’ve said it for a while – Belfast has a real buzz. It’s completely reinvented itself and is definitely a city on the up,” said Matt.
“It’s cool, friendly and there’s culture and history in spades. But our customers tell us that one of their favourite aspects is the atmosphere in the bars and pubs.
“They’re so tightly packed, you can get round most of them on foot and they’re famously welcoming to hen groups.”
Only a few years ago, Dublin was the undisputed queen of hen dos in Ireland and was regularly among the most popular in Europe with Last Night of Freedom’s customers.
But in the last week, almost three times as many hens were partying in the northern city, statistics show.
“Dublin is obviously still a great city with fantastic nightlife and I’m sure it will always remain a big favourite for our hens, but it used to be the destination,” he continued.
“It’s certainly not unpopular but it has, however, become more expensive with pints regularly approaching €10 in the tourist hotspots in the city centre.
“Belfast offers a comparable experience for a lower price and its reputation – along with the fact it’s so easily accessible from British airports – means it’s not surprising that Belfast is becoming more appealing to hens who fancy trying something different.”
Only Liverpool was more popular than Belfast in 2024, with the city also jumping above Newcastle and York from fourth into second place. Dublin remains in fifth.
Belfast also beat Scottish capital Edinburgh and English capital London for bookings, as well as traditional party cities like Manchester and Leeds.