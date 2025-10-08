Big Open Weekend of free activities returns to Ards and North Down leisure centres

Northern Community Leisure Trust (NCLT) has announced the return of its Big Open Weekend, offering two days of free fitness taster sessions, classes, events and more for the whole family to enjoy on October 11th and 12th.

The weekend will offer exclusive deals and children’s activities such as swimming lessons and gymnastic taster sessions, plus a bouncy castle! Free day passes for gyms and athletic tracks will also be available across both days.

The three centres taking part over the two days are: Bangor Sportsplex, Queen’s Leisure Complex and Bangor Aurora Aquatics & Leisure Complex.

Chris Kelly, Contract Manager for NCLT, said:

“We love the Big Open Weekend because it gives people a chance to explore how our centre can support their health and wellbeing. Whether it's trying something new, getting active or connecting with others in a friendly, inclusive environment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s a great opportunity to experience our facilities for free and discover how small steps can lead to a healthier lifestyle. To see what’s on and book your activities, visit our website. We look forward to welcoming you this weekend!”