Translink launches virtual book club event for ‘Novel Journeys’

Photo by Aaron McCracken

The guest panel will include David Torrans, owner of No Alibis Bookstore, authors Shirley-Anne McMillan and Brian McGilloway, and book blogger Sian McQuillan.

T king place on Thursday October 21 at 7pm, the book club will cover Shirley-Anne McMillen’s ‘Every Sparrow Falling’ as well as a discussion on Brian McGilloway’s ‘Blood Ties’, followed by a Q&A session.

In March, Translink launched its new virtual Book Club, ‘Novel Journeys’, in partnership with independent bookstore, No Alibis, to champion the benefits of reading and to stay connected with their passengers and the wider public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every month, Translink announces a new title via social media to help passengers switch-off, unwind and support their mental wellbeing.