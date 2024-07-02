Can You Dance? Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Can You Dance? NI Returns to Eikon Exhibition Centre on Sunday 24th November 2024 After the resounding success of last year’s event, Can You Dance? is thrilled to announce its return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn on Sunday, November 24. This vibrant dance event, renowned for showcasing the best in dance talent across the UK and beyond, promises to be even more spectacular in its second year.

CYD? NI brings together dancers of all ages and skill levels for a day filled with workshops, masterclasses, and exhilarating performances. The event provides a positive friendly platform for aspiring dancers to learn from some of the most respected names in the industry, compete in a variety of dance styles, and connect with fellow dance enthusiasts.

This year’s event will feature: Workshops and Masterclasses: Led by internationally acclaimed dancers and choreographers, offering invaluable insights and training; Competitions: An opportunity for dancers to showcase their talent and compete for the chance to qualify for the 2025 Finals hosted at the CYD? Super Convention; Exhibitors: The CYD? exhibition is packed full of top performing arts colleges, dance experts and dancewear brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are incredibly excited to return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre for the second year," said Tom Shilcock, Co-Founder of Can You Dance? "The enthusiasm and talent we witnessed last year were truly inspiring, and we are committed to making this year’s event even more memorable. We invite dancers and families from all over to join us for a day of creativity, competition, masterclasses and community."

Can You Dance? Northern Ireland

Theresa Morrissey, Group Executive Director, Eikon Exhibition Centre said "We are delighted to welcome CYD? Northern Ireland back to the Eikon Exhibition Centre for the second year. Last year's event was a phenomenal success, and we are excited to see even more incredible talent and enthusiasm from dancers across Northern Ireland and beyond. The Eikon Exhibition Centre is proud to host such a vibrant and inspiring event, and we look forward to another unforgettable day on 24th November 2024."

CYD? Northern Ireland Dance School Bookings are now available on the Can You Dance? NI website. Given the overwhelming response last year, attendees are encouraged to secure their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

For more information about the event, ticket bookings, and the full schedule of activities, please visit https://www.canyoudancelive.com/northernireland/ or follow Can You Dance? on social media @CanYouDance.

Event Details: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, Lisburn, BT27 5RF.