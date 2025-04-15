Eikon Exhibition Centre at 10: Rhonda Geary reflects on a decade of growth and impact

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we celebrate 10 years of the Eikon Exhibition Centre, we recognise the team behind its success as Northern Ireland’s leading events venue. In this feature, we spotlight Rhonda Geary, Group Operations Director at RUAS, as she shares her journey from the King’s Hall, Belfast to Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn.

For over three decades, Rhonda Geary has been an integral part of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS), dedicating her career to the advancement of Northern Ireland's agricultural showcases. Starting as a Management Trainee shortly after her 21st birthday at the historic King's Hall in Belfast, Rhonda's journey reflects her unwavering commitment and passion for the industry.

Early Days at King's Hall

Fresh out of university, Rhonda stepped into the bustling environment of the King's Hall, an iconic venue that had been the heart of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society activities for over 80 years. The hall echoed with the memories of countless events, and for Rhonda, it was the perfect place to immerse herself in the world of events. Reflecting on those formative years, she recalls, "Our goal was to create a space that not only embraced modernity and versatility but also upheld the rich traditions of the agricultural community we represent."

Rhonda Geary, Group Operations Director, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society

Transition to Balmoral Park

In 2013, the RUAS faced a pivotal moment: relocating from the historic King's Hall to the expansive Balmoral Park in Lisburn. This transition posed significant challenges, notably hosting the Balmoral Show without the infrastructure of static buildings. Rhonda, with her deep understanding of event logistics, played a crucial role in this move. Her efforts ensured that the Balmoral Show not only continued seamlessly at the new location but thrived.

Growth and Success of the Balmoral Show

Under Rhonda's leadership, the Balmoral Show has flourished, now attracting over 100,000 visitors across four days each May. The event has expanded its offerings, featuring international show jumping, livestock competitions, and a diverse range of food and drink exhibitions. In 2023, the show was honoured as the 'Best Festival in Northern Ireland' at the Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards, a testament to its significance and Rhonda's dedication.

Leadership and Recognitions

Rhonda's commitment and leadership did not go unnoticed. In 2018, she was honoured with the 'Woman of Excellence in Agriculture' award at the Farming Life Awards. By 2024, her dedication culminated in her appointment as the Group Operations Director of the RUAS. RUAS President, Christine Adams, remarked, "We have been so fortunate to have these charismatic and passionate female leaders at the helm of our Society."

Collaborations and Industry Engagement

Beyond her role at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, Rhonda serves as the Secretary and Treasurer of the Northern Ireland Shows Association, Council of Awards for Royal Agricultural Societies Northern Ireland Panel Secretary (CARAS) and is a council member of the Association of Shows and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO). These positions have enriched her perspective, allowing her to collaborate with industry leaders and advocate for the agricultural sector on a broader scale.

Reflections and Future Aspirations

Reflecting on her journey, Rhonda emphasises the collective effort behind the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society’s success: "What makes my work so fulfilling is the strength, dedication, and unity of the RUAS employees and members. Being part of this feels like being part of one big family."

Looking ahead, Rhonda is optimistic about the future of the RUAS and its flagship events. With a strategic review underway to chart a new three-year plan, she is committed to ensuring that the Society remains at the forefront of agricultural excellence in Northern Ireland.

A Decade of the Eikon Exhibition Centre