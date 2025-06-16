Embrace Midsommar Magic with Sena Line

Celebrate the Swedish holiday with Stena Line!

As Sweden’s most famous festival draws near, Stena Line is celebrating Midsommar magic in style with one lucky winner receiving a year’s free ferry travel.

From June 16-22, the Swedish owned company will also have a host of discounts and giveaways onboard its Irish sea fleet of ferries.

Swedish Midsommar is a magical time for Swedes as it officially kick-starts the beginning of the summer holiday season. With large gatherings of family and friends enjoying traditional food and drink, the holiday is one of the biggest in Sweden.

The Gastro Gays have partnered with Stena Line for extra special Swedish Recipe!

To celebrate, Stena Line have put together a smorgasbord of prizes for those who play its Midsommar game online including a year’s free ferry travel, vouchers for IKEA and Spotify.

Onboard, passengers will sail like a Swede in true Scandi-style with vouchers for free main meals, cake (or fika if you’re Swedish), 20% off shopping and upgrades to the Stena Plus Lounge or The Hygge Recline Lounge (where available).

Stena Line has partnered with foodie content creators, The Gastro Gays who, in honour of their love of Swedish cuisine, will share a unique recipe for Swedish meatballs with a dill sauce.

Orla Noonan, Stena Line Travel Commercial Manager, said the company’s Midsommar Magic celebrations provide a great chance to honour Stena Line’s Swedish heritage and say thanks to customers for their continued support.

Orla said: “As a Swedish company we love Midsommar – it’s the official start of the summer holiday period.

Celebrating our heritage is a big part of the Stena Line way. From the stylish interior design on all our ships to our relaxing spas and lounges, our Scandinavian roots shine through.”

For anyone wishing to enter the prize draw, more information is available from facebook.com/stenalineukie

Families wanting to book ferry travel for their holiday this year are urged to do so before August 31 to avail of free travel for children aged 4-15 on Irish Sea crossings until January 5.