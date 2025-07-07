Explore the wonders of physics at Stellar Science Lab exhibition

Armagh Observatory and Planetarium is launching a brand-new interactive experience this summer — the Stellar Science Lab Exhibition — running through to the end of August 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perfect for curious minds of all ages, this hands-on exhibition invites visitors to explore the wonders of physics and beyond, with 12 exciting science stations designed to engage, entertain and inspire. Whether you’re a budding young scientist, an enthusiastic experimenter or simply looking for a fun family day out, the Stellar Science Lab promises plenty of opportunities to learn through play.

Visitors will be able to get hands-on with each station, discovering how the world works through experiments that spark imagination and ignite a passion for science.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ria McDonnell, Senior Education officer at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, said: “The Stellar Science Lab is all about encouraging curiosity and creativity. We want visitors of all ages to get involved, exploring physics in an exciting, accessible way. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or you’re a regular, it’s a brilliant new experience that complements everything we offer at the Planetarium.”

Stellar Science Lab Now Open

The Stellar Science Lab Exhibition is just one of many fantastic attractions at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium. Families can also enjoy interactive exhibitions, the sensory room, and beautifully maintained grounds — or opt to experience one of the spectacular dome shows running throughout the summer (dome show tickets include access to the Stellar Science Lab).

It’s the perfect day out this summer for families looking to combine fun with learning, all in a truly unique setting.

Armagh Planetarium is open 10am–5pm daily, and tickets for the Stellar Science Lab are valid for arrival at any time during opening hours. Visitors can book an Exhibition Only ticket for access to the Stellar Science Lab, the main exhibition space and general admission, or enjoy full access with a Dome Show ticket.

To find out more and to book tickets, visit:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stellar Science Lab

Armagh Observatory and Planetarium is committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming experience for all visitors. Selected dome shows and events are offered as Relaxed Performances (R) — with reduced volume, softer lighting, and smaller audience sizes — to create a more comfortable environment.