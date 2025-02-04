Lucy Punch attends a BBC screening and Q&A for Amandaland, at the Garden Cinema in London

Wednesday: Amandaland (BBC1, 9pm)

The BBC sitcom Motherland became a word-of-mouth hit, and not just with viewers who recognised themselves in its depiction of stressed parents and the politics of the school gate.

So, there was genuine disappointment when it was revealed that it wouldn’t be coming back for a fourth series. Luckily, the blow was softened by the news that one of its most memorable creations, Amanda (expertly played by Lucy Punch), was getting her own spin-off.

If you missed out on Motherland, Amanda was the self-styled ‘mumtrepreneur’ with the immaculate house, perfect hair, army of hangers on and knack for getting under the skin of Anna Maxwell Martin’s permanently frazzled Julia.

However, as Punch points out, the character was never just an alpha mum cliché. She says: “Even as Motherland progressed, while she was a difficult character, we saw that behind the perfect façade was a rather damaged, vulnerable woman.”

And now, following her divorce, she’s found that she’s no longer living in the manner to which she has become accustomed.

Punch says: “Amanda is now living in an upper-level flat, with someone below her which is a hard pill for her to swallow. The kids are now in high school, and Amanda is starting over.

“She’s probably had a quiet breakdown or meltdown along the way. She’s disintegrated somewhat but has galvanised herself, got a blowout, done her nails, bought a new outfit, and is bringing her full Amanda energy to South Harlesden to whip up a storm. She’s trying to recreate what she had but realises it’s impossible without the house, clothes or husband.

“Despite this, she’s doing her best and doing a pretty good job.”

She’s not doing it entirely alone though – Motherland fans will be glad to hear that the long-suffering Anne (Philippa Dunne) is still being dragged in do Amanda’s bidding. If viewers are hoping that this time Amanda will show her a bit more appreciation, it does seem that at least Punch acknowledges how important their friendship is.

She says: “While Amanda was awful to Anne at first, over time, their love and need for each other became clear. Amanda flourishes with Anne around because she can peacock, and now Anne is her lifeline, helping her navigate this new world.”

Perhaps she should expect less support though from her mother Felicity (played by Joanna Lumley in an inspired bit of mother-and-daughter casting). In Motherland, Amanda was never more sympathetic than when we saw her with her own, less-than-supportive mum, and the spin-off will explore their tricky relationship even further.

Punch says: “[Amanda] adores and admires her but it’s complicated, deeply buried love.”

In the first episode, Amanda’s relationships are set to get more complex when it turns out her daughter Georgie (Miley Locke) has befriended the child of celebrity chef Della (Siobhan McSweeney).

So, when Georgie gets invited over to Della’s house, Amanda is very keen to go too – but it just so happens to be the same night Anne has arranged for her to meet her friends.