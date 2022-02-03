Kenneth Branagh's critically acclaimed autobiographical film Belfast has received six nominations for this year's BAFTA Awards.

The film has been well reserved since its launch, both at home and abroad.

In 2021, it won the Toronto International Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award in 2021, and also picked the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bafta Nominations 2022: Kenneth Branagh's Belfast Film receives six Bafta nominations

It has now been nominated in six categories for the Baftas.

What awards has Belfast been nominated for?

Belfast has been nominated for the following awards:

Best British Film

Best Film

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Editing

Best Original Screenplay

When will the Baftas be held?

The BAFTAs will be held on March 13, 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

What is the film Belfast about?

The black and white film retells the story of Kenneth Branagh's childhood growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1970's during a period known as 'The Troubles', which was a time of great unrest throughout the province.

It follows a young boy played by newcomer Jude Hill, and his family navigate life in Belfast during these divisive times.

The film stars many famous faces including Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds, and Colin Morgan.

Kenneth Branagh wrote and directed the film.

Where can I watch Belfast?

Belfast is not streaming anywhere at the moment and can currently only be seen in the cinema.

The film came out in UK cinemas last week on January 21, 2022.