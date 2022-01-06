Kenneth Branagh's Belfast film will be released soon in the UK, here's everything you need to know.

When is the Belfast film's UK release date?

Belfast will be coming out in the UK on January, 21, 2022.

Director Kenneth Branagh, actors Ciaran Hinds, Caitriona Balfe, Jude Hill and Jamie Dornan at Belfast premiere in Los Angeles in November.

It is not streaming anywhere at the moment and can currently only be seen in the cinema.

The film has been showing in the USA since November and attracted rave reviews, scoring a respectable 87% on Rotten Tomatoes.

What is the film Belfast about?

The black and white film retells the story of Kenneth Branagh's childhood growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1970's during a period known as 'The Troubles', which was a time of great unrest throughout the province.

It follows a young boy played by newcomer Jude Hill, and his family navigate life in Belfast during these divisive times.

The film is based on Kenneth Branagh's childhood in Belfast and the award winning actor wrote and directed the film.

What has Belfast film been nominated for?

Belfast has been well received, dominating the nominations for the Golden Globes, being up for seven awards including:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Best Director, Motion Picture

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture - nominated twice

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

There is anticipation the film will also make it's way onto the Oscar nominations.

Who stars in Belfast film?

The film stars many famous faces including Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds, and Colin Morgan.