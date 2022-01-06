Belfast Film: When is UK release date? Where can I watch Belfast film and Golden Globe nominations revealed
Kenneth Branagh's critically acclaimed autobiographical drama about growing up in Belfast will be coming to cinemas near you this January.
Kenneth Branagh's Belfast film will be released soon in the UK, here's everything you need to know.
When is the Belfast film's UK release date?
Belfast will be coming out in the UK on January, 21, 2022.
It is not streaming anywhere at the moment and can currently only be seen in the cinema.
The film has been showing in the USA since November and attracted rave reviews, scoring a respectable 87% on Rotten Tomatoes.
What is the film Belfast about?
The black and white film retells the story of Kenneth Branagh's childhood growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1970's during a period known as 'The Troubles', which was a time of great unrest throughout the province.
It follows a young boy played by newcomer Jude Hill, and his family navigate life in Belfast during these divisive times.
The film is based on Kenneth Branagh's childhood in Belfast and the award winning actor wrote and directed the film.
What has Belfast film been nominated for?
Belfast has been well received, dominating the nominations for the Golden Globes, being up for seven awards including:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Best Director, Motion Picture
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture - nominated twice
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
There is anticipation the film will also make it's way onto the Oscar nominations.
Who stars in Belfast film?
The film stars many famous faces including Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds, and Colin Morgan.
