Ballymoney studio to feature on Sky Arts programme with Vic Reeves

A Ballymoney glass studio in the grounds of St Patrick’s Rectory is to feature on a new Sky Arts programme.
By Claire Cartmill
Published 16th Apr 2024, 14:28 BST

The rejuvenated outhouse at the Rectory - now used as a studio by glass artist Eleanor-Jane McCartney – is to feature in a Sky Arts show hosted by Jim Moir (Vic Reeves).

Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir begins a second series on Sky Arts this month, and the episode filmed in Ballymoney will be broadcast on May 1.

The team filmed Eleanor-Jane in her studio at the Rectory last year and this will form a segment of the programme.

Adjacent to the Rectory is Ballymoney Parish’s beautiful walled Quiet Garden, a well-maintained space for the whole community to enjoy and reflect. The rector, the Rev Andrew Sweeney, invited their Sky Arts visitors to have a look around.

“They were here filming for six hours and had a walk through the Quiet Garden, but I don’t know whether it will make the cut!” said Andrew.

The episode featuring Eleanor-Jane – who also exhibits at the Boathouse Galley and Studio at the Giant’s Causeway – will be broadcast at 8pm on Sky Arts.

