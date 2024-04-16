Ballymoney studio to feature on Sky Arts programme with Vic Reeves
The rejuvenated outhouse at the Rectory - now used as a studio by glass artist Eleanor-Jane McCartney – is to feature in a Sky Arts show hosted by Jim Moir (Vic Reeves).
Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir begins a second series on Sky Arts this month, and the episode filmed in Ballymoney will be broadcast on May 1.
The team filmed Eleanor-Jane in her studio at the Rectory last year and this will form a segment of the programme.
Adjacent to the Rectory is Ballymoney Parish’s beautiful walled Quiet Garden, a well-maintained space for the whole community to enjoy and reflect. The rector, the Rev Andrew Sweeney, invited their Sky Arts visitors to have a look around.
“They were here filming for six hours and had a walk through the Quiet Garden, but I don’t know whether it will make the cut!” said Andrew.
The episode featuring Eleanor-Jane – who also exhibits at the Boathouse Galley and Studio at the Giant’s Causeway – will be broadcast at 8pm on Sky Arts.
