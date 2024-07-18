Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Friday: BBC Proms 2024 (BBC2, 7pm)

It’s billed as the world’s greatest classical music festival, and with good reason.

As director David Pickard says: “This year’s Proms season is one of the most ambitious we have ever presented. With a total of 90 concerts, audiences can look forward to the starriest international artists and orchestras in a programme that encompasses the very best in classical and orchestral music.

“Our national reach is now wider than ever, with 17 Proms taking place across the UK, including weekend-long residences in Bristol, Gateshead and Nottingham… and I hope audiences will find much to enjoy this summer.”

This year sees key anniversaries for composers Gustav Holst, Gabriel Fauré, Arnold Schoenberg and Anton Bruckner

However, the Proms isn’t just expanding geographically – one look at this year’s line-up of concerts will prove its also becoming more musically diverse.

For example, Prom 2, which takes place at the Albert Hall on Saturday, July 20, is entitled Everybody Dance! The Sound of Disco, and finds the BBC Concert Orchestra tackling some dancefloor-fillers.

Later this month, we’ll be treated to Nick Drake: An Orchestral Celebration, which marks the 50th anniversary of the tragically early death of the folk singer-songwriter.

Sam Smith and Florence Welch (of Florence and the Machine) will each be making their Proms debuts with concerts dedicated to their respective debut albums, Lungs and In the Lonely Hour.

For families, there’s the CBeebies: Wildlife Jamboree!, which will feature Duggee, Bluey, the Octonauts and lots more favourites for a Prom filled with music and song celebrating the natural world.

There’s also a Doctor Who Prom, and for film fans, there’s Reel Change: Soundtracks at the Cutting Edge, which features the scores from recent films including All Quiet on the Western Front and Tár, and Ultra Lounge: Henry Mancini and Beyond, which marks the Hollywood composer’s centenary. That concert will showcase his jazz influences, and the genre is also celebrated in Sarah Vaughan: If You Could See Me Now.

Of course, even with these forays into jazz, pop, disco and indie, classical music is still at the heart of the Proms.

This year sees key anniversaries for composers Gustav Holst, Gabriel Fauré, Arnold Schoenberg and Anton Bruckner, among others, which is as good excuse as any for their works to be performed.

It’s also 100 years since the BBC Singers made their debut, and they’ll be getting their own dedicated Prom in August featuring works that have featured in their repertoire over the past century. That’s definitely a cause for celebration, as last year there was an outcry when the BBC announced they were axing their in-house chamber choir, only to then reverse the decision.

That’s all to come, but tonight Clive Myrie and Sandi Toksvig launch the season from the Royal Albert Hall with a First Night that showcases female musicians, including pianist extraordinaire Isata Kanneh-Mason (one of the famous siblings who will feature across the Proms), superstar soprano Sophie Bevan and acclaimed conductor Elim Cham.