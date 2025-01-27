Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Tuesday: Great British Menu (BBC2, 8pm)

​It may not be as high profile as some other TV cookery competitions, but could Great British Menu, which returns for an impressive 20th series this week, be the one that professional chefs most want to win?

Admittedly, the prize is the chance to cook a course at a prestigious banquet, which may not seem like much of a reward for people who already serve up food for a living.

However, the series has gained a reputation among chefs for helping to boost their careers and draw attention to their restaurants.

Great British Menu's Andi Oliver says this year's batch of chefs have come up with amazing ideas

That was certainly the case for Lorna McNee, the current chef director at Glasgow restaurant Cail Bruich – and Scotland’s only Michelin-starred female chef.

She says: “Winning Great British Menu back in 2018 made a huge difference to my career as a chef and was partly behind me becoming Chef Director at Cail Bruich, so I know just how much the competition means to Britain’s chefs.”

And now she’s returning to the series to join Tom Kerridge (another former GBM champ and Michelin-starred chef) and comedian and podcaster Ed Gamble in the judges’ chamber.

She’s taking over from restaurateur Nisha Katona, who is stepping down after three years. It seems it wasn’t an easy decision as Nisha says: “I absolutely loved the time I was lucky enough to spend on Great British Menu. It is with the heaviest of hearts that I pass on this most delicious of batons. I will miss my wonderful brother judges and the fantastic crew terribly.”

Luckily, her replacement is raring to go. Lorna says: “Being invited to join the judges this year was a total surprise but a delight, and I’m loving the chance to help choose this year’s banquet finalists. Tom, Ed, and [presenter Andi Oliver] have made me feel very welcome, and I’m also meeting some amazing guest judges every week.”

But what sort of dishes will she be tucking into? Well, this year the theme of the banquet is Great Britons, giving the competing chefs a chance to come up with creative dishes that celebrate both well-known historical figures and unsung heroes from the UK’s past.

According to Andi Oliver, that’s certainly inspired this year’s contestants. She says: “Audiences are in for a treat! The chefs have come up with incredible ideas on this year’s theme. It’s so exciting to see how many of them have come up with unsung local heroes for us to celebrate.”

Tonight, we meet the first batch of hopefuls, who must impress the show’s returning veteran chef if they are to be in with a chance of making it through to Lorna and her fellow judges on Thursday.