Cinemagic audiences support foodbank

hloe Diamond, Cinemagic and Bruce Gardiner-Crehan, South Belfast Foodbank Manager at the launch of the ‘Cinemagic Young Audiences Supporting Foodbanks, at The Ulster Museum

Rather than paying for a regular ticket to gain entry to the Cinemagic film screening, young audiences are asked to donate an essential item / food item needed by the Food Bank to support the local community in South Belfast. To date the organisation has empowered and inspired young people to help others in need and the initiative is well on its well to achieving one tonne of food donations for those most in need in South Belfast to help combat the cost of living crisis and inspire young people to help their communities.

Chris Shaw, Cinemagic Festival Programmer said: “We wish to support the local area that Cinemagic resides in and to give back to the community in a meaningful way.

“With The Ulster Museum being a flagship South Belfast based arts venue too, it is a natural partnership that we hope will continue to inspire and motivate young audiences to help those in need and play a part in tackling poverty.

“The response so far from February to June has been overwhelming and it’s our aim to expand the initiative to other areas in Northern Ireland and work with the young cinema-going public to make a difference through the medium of film.”

The next screenings will be Clifford The Big Red Dog on Saturday June 25 and The Bad Guys on Saturday July 30 as part of Cinemagic Young Audiences Supporting Foodbanks screenings in The Ulster Museum.

Tickets are free of charge in return for a foodbank donation/s but it is essential that tickets are pre-booked online at www.wegottickets.com/cinemagic